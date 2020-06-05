Keene residents called on city officials to rethink the amount of money being earmarked for the city police department in light of ongoing nationwide unrest surrounding the use of fatal force by police officers.
After a week of protests across the U.S. and beyond ignited by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis police custody, two residents voiced concerns during the city’s annual budget hearing Thursday night, questioning how the city’s proposed $7.9 million police budget will be used to protect all of Keene’s residents.
Anne Prial called for defunding the police department, saying what’s currently proposed in the budget is “not even close to appropriate.”
“We need to think about alternative ways of keeping the community safe that doesn’t include the police force being the dominant factor,” she said.
Mayor George Hansel noted that the proposed police budget does not currently include funding for body cameras. However, he said the city will be making a number of efforts to address the public-safety and racial justice issues brought to the surface by the recent protests. Among the demonstrations that have been held locally was a rally that drew hundreds of people Wednesday evening to Keene’s Central Square.
Earlier in the week, Hansel announced he will nominate an ad hoc committee on racial injustice and community safety, including law-enforcement efforts, to come up with “concrete recommendations” to make Keene more welcoming and equitable.
The proposed police department budget is up slightly from the 2019-20 fiscal year budget of $7.6 million.
Thursday’s budget meeting, held via the teleconferencing application Zoom, presented Keene residents with an opportunity to weigh in on the city’s preliminary $60.6 million 2020-21 spending plan.
The budget calls for $25.6 million to be raised through property taxes, down slightly from the nearly $26 million in property tax revenue approved as part of the 2019-20 budget. Also included in the preliminary budget is $4.7 million in capital expenditures.
Thursday’s hearing opened and closed with only a handful of comments from members of the public, something Hansel said is not uncommon.
Aside from the concerns raised about the police budget, the only other issue raised was high-speed Internet access. Resident Cindy Copeland asked that the city budget funds to help improve connectivity in neighborhoods that are struggling to get online.
“We’ve lived here for almost 15 years with little or no Internet access,” Copeland, of Hurricane Road, said. “We’ve tried every possible option for Internet, and none has worked. The situation was difficult in normal times, but in pandemic times, it’s been a nightmare.”
She said there’s a teacher on her street who has been unable to teach from home during the school closures brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, while she said students who live in the neighborhood have been parking at Panera Bread to do their school work. She also mentioned a neighbor who she said was unable to video chat with a hospitalized dying parent, who they were unable to visit due to COVID-19-related restrictions.
During Thursday’s meeting, the council voted 10-5 to table a proposed bond issue that would enable the city to borrow $770,000 for sewer and storm water infrastructure work on Gilbo Avenue.
Councilor Terry Clark moved to delay passing the bond issue due to what he described as a lack of information about a proposed arts and culture corridor on Gilbo Avenue. The infrastructure work would be required for the arts corridor project to move forward.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the existing infrastructure dates as far back as the 1890s and only as recently as the 1960s, and that the work needs to be done at some point, regardless of what happens with the arts corridor.
Voting to table the bond were Councilors Clark, Kate Bosley, Bettina Chadbourne, Randy Filiault, Michael Giacomo, Mitch Greenwald, Philip Jones, Raleigh Ormerod, Robert Wiliams and Catherine Workman. Councilors Stephen Hooper, Gladys Johnsen, Janis Manwaring, Thomas Powers and Michael Remy voted against the motion.
Written comments on the budget proposal are being accepted until June 16 at 4 p.m. at the city clerk’s office. The full budget can be reviewed on the city’s website.
The council is expected to take a final vote on the budget at its next regular meeting, set to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Access information for the meeting, which is expected to be held via Zoom, will be available on the city website.