Two Keene residents were indicted on federal drug-trafficking charges last week, following their arrest in November by local police.
Federal prosecutors allege Heidi A. Compos, 52, and Jason A. Martin, 34, conspired to distribute crack cocaine and more than 40 grams of fentanyl last fall.
Compos and Martin both lived in an apartment on Pearl Street in Keene at the time, according to police affidavits filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
At the time of their arrest in November, Keene police said a search of the home turned up $19,000 in cash, about 200 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl and about 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
The affidavits, written by Keene Detective Andrew Lippincott, describe a series of drug purchases arranged by police. In October, Lippincott wrote, someone cooperating with police contacted Compos about buying drugs.
On the way to Compos’ apartment, the person got a call from Martin saying he would handle the sale, and the cooperating individual ended up buying crack cocaine and heroin or fentanyl from him, Lippincott wrote. (What is represented as heroin often turns out to be fentanyl, a more powerful opioid.)
The same person bought drugs from Compos on two other occasions in October and November, according to Lippincott.
The sales totaled $420 combined and involved 4 grams of heroin or fentanyl in addition to crack cocaine, Lippincott wrote.
Compos and Martin pleaded not guilty to the federal charges Friday in U.S. District Court in Concord, according to court records. Martin was released on conditions, while Compos was held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Online court records did not show the result of that hearing as of the end of the day Tuesday.
The federal indictment, issued Jan. 22, charges both Compos and Martin with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance. Compos faces two additional charges of distribution of a controlled substance. A trial is scheduled for March.
Cheshire County prosecutors dropped their pending charges against Compos and Martin after the federal indictment was issued.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a means of charging someone with a crime.