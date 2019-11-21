Keene police said they seized thousands of dollars in cash and more than 200 grams of suspected drugs from a Pearl Street home Thursday morning.
Arrested were Heidi Compos, 52, and Jason Martin, 34, both of 364 Pearl St., Apt. 1.
Police said the search warrant executed at the home was the culmination of a two-month investigation into Compos' sale of drugs in the Keene area. The investigation showed she was working together with Martin to distribute the drugs, according to a police news release sent Thursday afternoon.
Seized were $19,000 in cash, about 200 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and about 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine, police said.
The two are being held without bail at the Cheshire County jail, with scheduled arraignments Friday in Cheshire County Superior Court.
Compos is charged with sale of controlled narcotics/drugs. Martin is charged with conspiracy to commit sale of controlled narcotics/drugs.
More charges may be coming, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Andrew Lippincott at 357-9820 or submit an anonymous tip at www.ci.keene.nh.us/departments/police/anonymous-crime-tips