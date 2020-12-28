Three people were charged last week in connection with a pair of unrelated thefts from Keene retailers, both of which police say involved hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.
Police allege that James Beach, 33, of Keene stole coats and other items totaling approximately $500 from T.J. Maxx on Thursday evening.
Employees at the 63 Key Road store reported to police around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve that a man had left through the back door with the merchandise, according to Keene police Sgt. T.J. Derendal.
He said an officer on routine patrol in the area responded to the incident and found the man, identified as Beach, behind T.J. Maxx. The officer arrested him after briefly pursuing him on foot when he fled, according to Derendal.
Beach, who Derendal said has been experiencing homelessness, is being held at Cheshire County jail after he declined to see the bail commissioner Thursday.
He is charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor. Beach will be arraigned Monday morning in Keene District Court, according to Derendal.
In a separate theft, police allege two other Keene residents stole about $700 worth of merchandise from Walgreens on Friday afternoon.
Amelia Cormier and Jeffrey Fink, both of Keene, allegedly exited Walgreens through its back door with stolen clothing — including a jacket, sweater, pants and multiple sweatshirts — as well as food items, Derendal said.
Police found and arrested Cormier, 22, and Fink, 34, at the McDonald’s on Winchester Street after a Walgreens employee reported the theft, he said. Both Cormier and Fink are experiencing homelessness, according to Derendal.
Fink is charged with willful concealment, a misdemeanor. He has been held without bail at Cheshire County jail and will be arraigned Monday morning in Keene District Court, Derendal said.
Cormier is charged with receiving stolen property, as well as theft by unauthorized taking. She was released from custody Saturday on $250 bail, and her court date had not been set as of Saturday night, according to Derendal.