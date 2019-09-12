Two local residents are facing charges alleging they beat a man bloody in Keene in July, according to court documents.
Peter A. Cote, 26, and Heather M. Poisson, 21, both of Keene, were each charged with three counts of second-degree assault. They are accused of assaulting Curtis Pregent, 33, on July 27.
Keene police Officer Joseph Maillet wrote in an affidavit that he responded to the Salvation Army on Roxbury Plaza a little before noon for a report of a fight. He arrived to find Pregent “covered in blood,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit identifies Cote and Poisson as a couple.
Pregent said Cote and Poisson had attacked him after he commented on Poisson’s looks, Maillet wrote. Pregent said Poisson had him in a headlock while Cote punched him, and both of them kicked him, according to the affidavit. Pregent said he got up and was knocked down more than once, the officer wrote.
Two witnesses confirmed Pregent’s account, according to the affidavit.
Cote said the three were friends, and claimed he was defending Poisson, whom he thought Pregent was going to assault, Maillet wrote. The affidavit says Cote described Pregent putting his hands on him and trying to put him in a headlock.
The assault left Pregent with a fractured rib, nose bone and thumb, according to the affidavit.