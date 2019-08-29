Ellen Mendelson of Keene has been tapped to lead this year’s Monadnock United Way general campaign, the nonprofit organization announced Wednesday.
“Ellen has a great passion for service and helping others,” Peter Smith, Monadnock United Way’s campaign and donor relations manager, said in a news release. “We are thrilled that she has agreed to take the lead on our 2019 campaign. She is a tremendous asset to this community.”
Mendelson will formally step into her volunteer role as community impact ambassador at the organization’s Community Impact Celebration and Campaign Kickoff Sept. 4. The free event, in the Keene Public Library’s Cohen Hall, is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is open to all, although an RSVP is required at bit.ly/MUW2019kickoff.
Founded in the early 1950s, the Monadnock United Way belongs to the United Way Worldwide network, and supports a slew of social service organizations and other nonprofit groups in the region.
The community impact ambassador was formerly called the general campaign chair. But the title was changed to focus more on the impact of the Monadnock United Way’s donors and other supporters than on the dollars raised, according to spokeswoman Nour Habib.
Mendelson has served as a social worker at Winchester School — where she’s chaired the Monadnock United Way campaign for years — since 1999 and has also worked for agencies such as Monadnock Family Services, the news release says. She’s a member of the Keene Elm City Rotary, as well as a member and past president of the Winchester School PTA.
Additional information about this year’s campaign is available from Smith at peter@muw.org or 352-4209, extension 28.