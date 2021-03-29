A Keene resident sustained serious injuries following a Sunday evening collision in Bradford, Vt., according to a news release from Vermont State Police.
Alex Orum, 35, was riding an electric bicycle north on Main Street in Bradford shortly before 6:30 p.m. when Orum collided with a Toyota Prius driven by 78-year-old Robert A. Metzler of North Thetford, Vt. Metzler was backing onto Main Street and preparing to head north at the time of the crash, according to the release.
Metzler was uninjured, and Orum was transported to White River Junction VA Medical Center for treatment, according to police. Vermont State Police could not immediately be reached for additional information.