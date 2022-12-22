CONCORD — A federal jury convicted Keene resident Ian Freeman on felony charges Thursday related to his cryptocurrency business.
The jury, which deliberated for about two hours Wednesday afternoon and resumed Thursday morning, returned to the courtroom shortly after 1 p.m., and its foreman announced the verdict.
A sentencing hearing is set for April 14. Prosecutors said Freeman faces a sentence of more than eight years in prison. He was not taken into custody, pending sentencing and a possible appeal.
Jurors found him guilty of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business, money laundering and income-tax evasion, as well as conspiracy charges in connection with the money-laundering and unlicensed money-transmitting allegations.
In closing arguments Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe called Ian Freeman “a manipulating, lying, money launderer.”
Defense attorney Mark Sisti countered that the prosecution’s case was long on speculation, innuendo and intuition but short on evidence, and said his client is charitable, peaceful and well-liked.
The verdict came after a two-week trial in U.S. District Court for Freeman, the libertarian activist and radio host who lost a GOP primary race for state Senate this year.
Prosecutors alleged he laundered money for scam artists who met people on the Internet and conned them into sending thousands of dollars. They said Freeman would take a percentage and convert the rest into Bitcoin for the scammer. Bitcoin is a type of digital currency backed by computer code rather than a central banking authority.
Freeman took the witness stand Tuesday and said revenue from handling the transactions went into his Shire Free Church in Keene, which he said was a force for good in the community.
Freeman testified that he never knowingly helped a scammer and instead tried to help people if he feared they were about to be scammed.
Aframe, in his closing, said the church is a scam that Freeman uses to illegally evade taxes and to further his Bitcoin business.
In September, co-defendant Aria DiMezzo of Keene pleaded guilty to a single count of operating an unlicensed money-transmitting business.
Earlier this year, an Elm City resident who legally changed his name from Richard Paul to Nobody and Derry residents Renee and Andrew Spinella also pleaded guilty, each to a single charge of wire fraud. (In April, the federal government dropped charges against an Alstead woman who had been indicted as a co-conspirator.)
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.