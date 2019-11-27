A Keene man was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail for sexually assaulting two teenage girls.
Tanner A. Huntley, 21, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor counts of sexual assault in Cheshire County Superior Court.
According to the charges, Huntley assaulted one girl twice in Swanzey in 2018 and the other girl in Keene in late December. The charges do not specify their ages, but say they were between 13 and 16 and at least five years younger than Huntley. He was 20 at the time.
One of the girls, in a statement read by her therapist, said she has experienced depression and other mental-health issues since being assaulted.
Huntley’s attorney, Alex Parsons, said his client regrets his actions. Parsons said a psychological evaluation showed him to be emotionally immature.
Under the terms of his sentence, Huntley is to serve four years’ probation after his release from jail and register as a sex offender for 10 years. He was also sentenced to two one-year jail terms, both suspended for five years on condition of good behavior.
Prosecutors dropped three charges of felonious sexual assault as part of the plea agreement.