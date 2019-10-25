A Keene man was sentenced to jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to financially exploiting a senior citizen.
Prosecutors say Altieri J. Farinoli 3rd, 29, received or misused thousands of dollars from a Keene woman in her late 60s in 2017 and 2018. He also admitted to a probation violation.
Judge David W. Ruoff of Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene sentenced Farinoli to one year in the Cheshire County jail, with a recommendation that he be eligible for release on electronic monitoring after six months. Farinoli also received a sentence of 3½ to 7 years in N.H. State Prison, suspended for five years on condition of good behavior, and was ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution.
The woman, who knows Farinoli’s family, allowed him to live with her temporarily after learning he had become homeless, according to an offer of proof filed by Assistant County Attorney John Webb.
Webb wrote that the woman lent Farinoli credit cards for emergency expenses only, but he racked up more than $11,000 in unauthorized purchases. He also persuaded her to trade in a vehicle valued at $5,000 and co-sign a loan, both so he could get a new pickup, which she made the first payments on, according to Webb.
The woman also wrote Farinoli 34 checks totaling more than $3,700, Webb wrote.
She “at first gave the defendant a home and financial help willingly, because she felt sorry for him,” Webb wrote. “However, after a few months, by November, 2017, she had become afraid of the defendant. Consequently, she kept giving to him out of fear.”
While Farinoli never overtly threatened her, he sometimes acted erratic or yelled, according to Webb’s filing. Farinoli eventually moved out in July 2018 after the woman obtained an order of protection, Webb wrote.