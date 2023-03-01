U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan announced Keene resident Dan Rath as February’s Granite Stater of the month for his participation in the Penguin Plunge and fundraising for the Special Olympics New Hampshire, according to a news release.
Rath and his team, the Frozen Sections, raised over $31,000 for Special Olympics New Hampshire this year. Becky May, one of the Frozen Sections and a Special Olympics athlete, raised more than $13,000 this year.
Rath, 70, has been supporting the Special Olympics New Hampshire through the Penguin Plunge for 22 years. After participating alone in his first year, Rath began recruiting those who worked with him at Cheshire Medical Center.
Recovery room nurses of Cheshire Medical Center came up with Rath’s slogan — “If you ain’t plunging, you’re at least pledging” because of his persistence to get people to donate, even if they didn’t participate in the plunge.
“I commend Dan, the Frozen Sections, and all Penguin Plunge participants in our state for submerging themselves in the frigid winter waters of Hampton Beach year after year in order to raise money for Special Olympics New Hampshire,” Hassan wrote in the news release.
Hassan thanked Rath in the news release for his yearly and continuing commitment to Special Olympics New Hampshire, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
“Their hard work helps Granite State children and adults with intellectual disabilities to experience the joy and empowerment that comes with participating in a sport,” Hassan wrote.
