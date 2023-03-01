20230301-LOC-Plunge filer

Several members of Keene’s Penguin Plunge team, the Frozen Sections, at Hampton Beach last month. Dan Rath is on the left in the rear, with his arm raised.

 Courtesy

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan announced Keene resident Dan Rath as February’s Granite Stater of the month for his participation in the Penguin Plunge and fundraising for the Special Olympics New Hampshire, according to a news release.

