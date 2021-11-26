Stella Castine was lucky enough to survive a century. Now, she is trying her luck at the poker table.
The Keene resident rang in her 100th birthday Thursday at Wonder Casino in Keene, following a Thanksgiving dinner with family.
"I think it sounds like a lot of fun," Castine said Wednesday.
Castine — who's originally from Greenfield, Mass., but moved to Keene three years ago with her daughter and son-in-law, Cindi and Kerry Kingsbury — said she is no stranger to gambling, but Thursday was her first time at Wonder Casino. Poker's her game of choice, she added.
She hit the casino with her three grandsons, Eric, Ryan and Adam, who all live in Laconia. They were there for a few hours, Castine said, with no big jackpot in mind.
"I'm just going for fun," she said. "Win or lose, I don't care."
Cindi said Friday that Castine won five blackjack games in a row, but ultimately, ended the day with about a $30 loss.
Castine added she feels "great" about turning 100. Her family added that Castine's three children, seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren are the loves of her life. For Cindi, she said she's "very fortunate" to still have her mom around.
"My mother's my best friend ... I had the best childhood you could imagine," she said. "My mother has just been fantastic."
So what's the secret to living to 100? One, Cindi said, is her mother's good health.
The other? It's a bit unconventional.
"Because I smoke," Castine said with a laugh. "That's my secret. And once in a while, I like a shot of Bailey's."