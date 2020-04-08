Keene police on Wednesday arrested a local man who, they allege, stole a firearm last month.
Hunter Dwinell, 28, of Keene was charged with a felony count of theft and held at the Cheshire County jail, according to a news release from the Keene Police Department.
The release said Dwinell is accused of stealing the gun from a friend on March 22. Lt. Steven Tenney said this morning that the gun was taken from the friend’s house, and Dwinell was arraigned in court on Wednesday.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the alleged incident can call Detective Donald Lundin at 357-9820 or report a tip anonymously at ci.keene.nh.us/police/crime-tips.