A Keene resident was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly stabbing a man "numerous times" with a knife, according to police.
Caryzma Volante, 29, of Marlboro Street, has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the incident, Keene police said in a news release early Wednesday morning.
Eric Eaton, 28, suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper back and legs, according to the release. Lt. Benjamin Nugent said he does not believe the injuries are life-threatening.
Police responded to 52 Marlboro St. shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing and found Eaton injured, the release says.
Volante was arrested at the scene, held without bail at the Cheshire County jail and is slated to have a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, the release says.
Additional details on the incident were not immediately available from Keene police early Wednesday morning.
Police ask anyone who has additional information to call the Keene Police Department at 357-9820 and ask to speak with Detective Lundin. People can also give information anonymously by email at https://ci.keene.nh.us/police/crime-tips.