The Republican primary for Keene's at-large district in the N.H. House pits two libertarian candidates against a self-described “mainstream” Republican. Ian Freeman, Jerry Sickels and Varrin Swearingen will compete with a fourth candidate, Matt Roach, in the Sept. 8 primary for a chance to represent Cheshire County District 16.
Democrats have represented District 16, which includes all of Keene’s five wards, since 1994. The district was allocated a second seat in the Legislature eight years ago.
The top two vote-getters in each primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, and the two candidates who receive the most votes in that contest will represent the district in Concord.
The Democratic candidates are incumbent Reps. William Pearson and Joe Schapiro; Amanda Elizabeth Toll, a local business owner; and Ryan Meehan.
Voters can cast their ballot for two candidates in each election but can vote in only one primary.
Here’s a look at the Republican field:
Ian Freeman
Ian Freeman, formerly known as Ian Bernard, is running to inform people about freedom, he said.
Freeman, 40, explained that he moved to Keene from Florida in 2006 because he was attracted to the Free State Project, a libertarian group that recruited people to New Hampshire in an effort to implement libertarian governance.
Freeman hosts the radio show Free Talk Live and identifies himself as a minister at the Free State-linked Shire Free Church. He was expelled from the Free State Project in 2016 after publicly opposing laws that establish the minimum age for sexual consent.
Despite competing in Democratic primary elections for governor in 2014 and 2016, Freeman said he is committed to libertarian principles and often runs for the major parties’ nominations because the state requires that third-party candidates collect signatures to get on the general election ballot.
“It’s a lot easier to just get on the ballot as a Republican or Democrat,” he said. “If you’re a third-party [candidate] … it’s a real time-consuming and expensive process, if you hire people to do it.”
Freeman said he would like New Hampshire to secede from the United States, calling the state’s financial obligations to the country an “albatross.”
“Imagine not having to pay a portion of your earnings to a bunch of people that are complete strangers living 1,000 miles away,” he said.
Freeman also said concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic are “overblown” and criticized government-issued safety protocols, including mask mandates. He added that businesses and individuals should be able to adopt health measures as they see fit.
“I think people should individually take whatever steps they feel are necessary,” he said. “I would never want to suggest that I was some sort of expert on any of those matters, so my opinion [on safety guidelines] really doesn’t matter whatsoever.”
Citing his libertarian values, Freeman said he would like to abolish public schools and decriminalize “victimless” actions, including drug offenses and gambling. He also noted his opposition to qualified immunity, the judicial doctrine that often shields government officials from lawsuits, which has drawn scrutiny in the wake of several high-profile instances of police brutality against Black Americans.
If he is elected, Freeman said, he may not be able to act on those issues in the state Legislature because he would be opposed to taking the oath of office, which requires incoming officials to pledge allegiance to New Hampshire and the United States. That is not stopping his campaign, though.
“Even if I were to not show up at all and never vote on anything, I would still be a net benefit for freedom for the Keene area,” he said.
Jerry Sickels
Six years after capturing the Republican nomination for District 16, Jerry Sickels, 70, is on the ballot again. Sickels, who lost the 2014 general election, said he is running because Democratic lawmakers “squandered their chance to lead” after winning majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature in 2018.
Sickels pointed to Democrats’ efforts to charge shoppers for using plastic bags and to establish a paid family medical leave program, which he said would create a de facto income tax, as evidence of additional expenses they have tried to impose on people.
A veteran of the Vietnam War and retired financial advisor, Sickels said he has lived in Keene for 11 years.
He explained that one of his top priorities as a legislator would be restoring New Hampshire’s economy to its pre-COVID condition — when the state had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country — and thinks economic growth is possible even as people avoid future outbreaks.
Sickels said that while he wears a mask in stores that require it and does not consider masks an “imposition,” he opposes government-ordered mask mandates and prefers that businesses set their own safety protocols.
“I trust the citizens of New Hampshire and the citizens of Keene to use common sense,” he said.
Sickels also expressed approval for emergency measures taken by Gov. Chris Sununu, including temporary restrictions on restaurants’ capacity. He added that local school districts should set their own reopening protocols, rather than be given guidelines by the state.
Sickels contrasted Freeman’s libertarian values with his own views as a “mainstream, center-right Republican.” Sickels said he is worried that Freeman would not back traditional Republican causes, or other Republican candidates, if elected.
“I believe … that he’s using his registration [in the Republican primary] as a means to his own ends,” Sickels said.
Sickels called for the state to hold regular elections for judges, as 43 states do in some form, instead of the current method by which judges are appointed by the governor and approved by the executive council.
“We elect county attorneys, we elect prosecutors,” he said. “Why can’t there be accountability in terms of elected judges?”
Sickels acknowledged problems of racial bias and discrimination in policing and called the issue an “all-hands-on-deck situation” that requires collaboration of entire communities to find solutions. He said police departments should give officers more training on implicit bias and use-of-force guidelines, adding that many issues in policing would be solved if departments “recruited people of high character.”
“Black people need to feel that when they see a white police officer, he’s not automatically their enemy,” Sickels said. “And when a white police officer sees a Black citizen, there shouldn’t be something in him that says, ‘Is this person a criminal?’ ”
Sickels criticized proposals by some on the left to reduce funding for police departments while politicians also call for stronger gun control, which he said would prevent people from defending themselves and could lead to “total anarchy.”
Sickels said he would work across the aisle to introduce bipartisan legislation, if elected. He noted his belief in the importance of electing politicians from across the political spectrum, despite acknowledging Keene’s liberal voting history.
“I think that an area is best served if they have representation from both parties,” he said.
Varrin Swearingen
Another member of the Free State Project, Varrin Swearingen, said he would like to reduce spending by the Legislature.
Swearingen, a cargo airline pilot, said he moved to Keene in 2004 because he disagreed with social and economic policies in California, where he lived. Swearingen ran unsuccessfully for N.H. House seats 2008 and 2014 before he was asked by several Elm City residents and others to mount a campaign this year, he explained.
If elected, Swearingen said he would support legislation to overturn the N.H. Supreme Court’s decision in Claremont School District v. Governor of New Hampshire, which requires the state to cover the cost of an "adequate education." He added that the state’s estimated annual cost for funding each student’s education — $16,000, of which it pays a baseline of about $3,700, plus additional aid related to socioeconomic makeup, special education and other factors — is higher than it should be.
“The basics of education can be provided at … a small fraction of what actual New Hampshire public schools spend,” Swearingen said.
He also said wealthier communities could voluntarily provide less fortunate school districts with funding and added that he encourages private donations for educational institutions. Swearingen noted that he and his wife have home-schooled their four children and said he supports deregulating home-schooling to make it more accessible for other parents.
Swearingen explained that while he opposes government mask mandates, he believes there are settings where wearing a mask is appropriate. He said governmental safety regulations should be limited but added that he would support certain restrictions on people with symptoms of COVID-19 or who have tested positive for the virus.
“There’s not a fundamental human right to knowingly infect someone else with your virus,” Swearingen said. “On the other hand … to force all kinds of new behavioral restrictions on [people who are not ill], without knowing that they actually could be contagious, doesn’t strike me as a good move from a human rights standpoint.”
Swearingen said he asked the Keene City Council to tailor its mask ordinance to the safety policies imposed by individual businesses, which he said would have allowed the city to punish people who do not comply with the unique requirements of each business. He said he would support similar legislation at the state level.
Swearingen also criticized District 16’s incumbent Reps. William Pearson and Joe Schapiro for voting against legislation that would have narrowed the circumstances under which police can use deadly force. Swearingen also said he supports ending qualified immunity and said police departments should focus on crimes “with actual victims,” rather than people struggling with drug addiction and mental-health issues.
“Those kinds of things are really not ideal for police to be dealing with,” he said. “I think it makes a lot more sense to treat drug problems and mental-health problems as such, and not as police problems.”
On the issue of climate change, Swearingen said the state can play a role in decreasing pollution, but he would prefer people adopt environmentally conscious behaviors through market-based solutions and social pressure.
“At some point, we pollute in ways that are excessive and decrease the quality of life for everybody,” he said. “There should be some kind of correction for that.”
Matt Roach
A fourth candidate, Matt Roach, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.