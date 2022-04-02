Two Keene representatives on Friday praised the N.H. House’s passage of House Bill 1609, which would add an exception in the state’s 24-week abortion ban for fatal fetal anomalies and would ease an ultrasound requirement.
“It is critical legislation that will lessen the harm caused by NH’s abortion ban, which was passed by an extreme right-wing-led legislature and signed into law by Gov. Sununu,” N.H. Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, D-Keene, said in an email Friday.
Toll, who has been open with her own experience in obtaining an abortion as a teenager, has been a vocal opponent of the ban and a strong defender of the right to obtain the procedure.
Current law, written into a budget trailer bill last year, bans abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy except to save a woman’s life. It also requires women to get an ultrasound before getting an abortion.
HB 1609, which passed 231-114 on Thursday and now goes to the Senate, specifies an ultrasound is required only if a doctor thinks the fetus may be at least 24 weeks along.
“By adding an exception for fatal fetal diagnoses and repealing the ultrasound mandate for all abortion care we help to lessen the dire impacts of the abortion ban,” Toll said.
“It’s clear to the vast majority of Granite Staters that these decisions should be left between patients and their medical providers.”
Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, praised House passage of the bill.
“Personally, I would rather not see the prohibition after 24 weeks at all,” he said in an interview Friday. “I don’t think we should be involved in telling women and doctors what their decision should be.
“But if we’re going to have that ban we should have certain exceptions that make sense.”
He said he also supported earlier wording in the bill that provided an exception for those who are pregnant because of rape or incest. This wording was removed by an amendment.
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, was one of 72 Republicans who voted in favor of HB 1609. She said this was a difficult vote for her, but that in the final analysis she wanted to provide the exception for fatal fetal anomalies.
“I made the best decision I could at the time,” she said. “I wanted to give that option to people facing a heart-wrenching decision.”
Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, has been a vocal opponent of putting exceptions in the abortion ban, including for fatal fetal anomalies.
“What we are actually deciding is, is it OK to kill that baby?” he said in the House debate Thursday.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu backed the early version of the bill that also included exceptions for rape and incest.