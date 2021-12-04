Keene’s non-student population rose by more than 1,000 over the past decade, even as its overall population declined, former mayor Kendall Lane told city councilors Thursday night.
Lane, who chaired an ad-hoc committee to redraw Keene’s ward boundaries this year, noted that the city had a net loss of 362 people — to 23,047 — in last year’s U.S. Census. But that trend was largely due to declining enrollment at Keene State College as well as the possibility that students who attended school remotely last year filled out census information using their home address, he said.
The bounce in Keene’s non-student population since 2010 is the largest increase in a half-century, Lane said while formally introducing the redistricting proposal to city councilors.
“These are people that moved into Keene [and] support the local economy,” he said. “They helped Keene prosper for the last 10 years.”
The redistricting proposal, which would place more than 60 streets into new wards, drew no public feedback at the council meeting Thursday night.
The plan is scheduled for another hearing Dec. 9 before the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee. It would then need to be referred back to the full council for final approval.
In addition to Lane, the redistricting committee comprised Ward 1 Councilor Janis Manwaring; former Ward 3 councilor and incoming At-Large Councilor Michael Giacomo; state Rep. Sparky Von Plinsky, D-Keene; and former Cheshire County Republican Committee chairwoman Marilyn Huston.
Lane told councilors the group had to expand Ward 1, in the southern and southeastern parts of Keene, because its population fell by about 1,300 over the past decade due to the declining student population.
The redistricting committee aimed to split residents evenly among the five wards but did not consider any effect the new wards might have on incumbent city councilors, according to Lane. The group also tried to avoid moving any polling places and switching many people into new districts, he said.
“We tried not to be any more disruptive than absolutely necessary,” he said.
This is the first time that city councilors, instead of voters, will approve the new ward lines, after Keene residents endorsed that change via a ballot question in the recent municipal elections. City officials had said they couldn’t follow the typical redistricting process due to pandemic-related delays that caused them to receive census data several months late, prompting the procedural change.
Under the proposed boundaries, only Ward 1 would not lose any territory and would, in fact, gain parts of Wards 2 and 5. The southernmost portion of Ward 2, along with neighborhoods near its western border, would move to Ward 1, as would the southeastern corner of Ward 5. That includes portions of Winchester Street, Ralston Avenue, Emerald Street and Base Hill Road.
Ward 2 would pick up a small portion of what is now Ward 3, including parts of Washington, High and Cross streets. Ward 3 would gain part of what is currently Ward 4 — the only ward not set to pick up new territory under the proposal — including parts of Court Street, Allen Court and Evergreen Avenue.
Ward 5 would gain a small part of what is now Ward 4, including parts of Park Avenue and Summit Road.
A full list of addresses that would change wards, as well as the proposed ward map, can be viewed in the council’s agenda packet from earlier this month, posted on the city’s website (https://bit.ly/3rzx3zy).