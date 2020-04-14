The Keene Recycling Center and Transfer Station sustained minimal damage after a second-alarm fire last week, according to a city official.
The fire was contained to the trash transfer portion of the facility, according to a news release from the Keene Fire Department, causing damage to the walls and roof.
The center has remained open and was never closed due to the fire, said Duncan Watson, Keene’s assistant public works director.
Watson said Monday the engineer who examined the site found no structural damage, and the roof remains intact.
“ ... It’s mostly going to involve some replacement of the panels of the building, and some wiring for electric and alarms,” he said in an email.
The engineer also cleared the city to continue operations inside the building, Watson said, as most repairs will be outside the building.
There’s no date set at this point for the repairs, he said.