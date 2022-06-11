Friends and family of former Parks and Recreation Director for more than 30 years, Brian A. Mattson, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 78, officially announced the Keene Recreation Center will be renamed in his honor.
The proclamation was made during a memorial service for Mattson on the center's lawn Saturday afternoon. About 100 friends, family, colleagues and city officials were there in attendance, with a few sharing their memories of Mattson.
One of which was Joseph Clifford, who said he was responsible for the idea behind the center's rechristening. He added that in 1972, he was one of the first athletes to participate in Keene's Special Olympics, which Mattson had helped organize.
"It was my idea to submit to the city to name this building after Brian, as a living legacy," Clifford said. "Brian Mattson to me was a mentor, he was a friend."
City Councilor Thomas Powers said it only took a "small snipping" of how Mattson has served the community to convince the city council.
Indeed, the decision to rename the building as the Brian A. Mattson Keene Recreation Center was approved unanimously by the city council on June 3. At the time, Councilor Philip Jones had called it “a great tribute to a great man.”
“He just bled the love for Keene,” he said. “He was an outstanding individual who just wanted to get things done and knew how to get things done.”
Mattson's son, Jered, said he was grateful for his father's memory to be honored.
"My dad's legacy is that of someone who loved people, and he loved the community so much," he said. "And I cannot thank the town of Keene enough and everyone involved for putting his name on that board."
Mattson first took a job as Parks and Recreation assistant director in 1971, and six years later he was promoted to the department’s top position. One of Mattson’s main achievements while acting as director was leading a $4.4 million project to renovate the building at 312 Washington St. into what is now the recreation center. And since then, its turned into a hub for city-sponsored activities.
Born in Berlin and raised in Gorham, according to his obituary, Mattson served as director for more than 30 years, up until his retirement in 2010. He was succeeded by Andy Bohannon, whose first Parks and Recreation job was as a basketball referee in 7th grade. Bohannon later worked under Mattson as a recreational programmer in 2004, and they grew close. He said it's only fitting that a man who left a huge mark on the community be the center's namesake.
"It's an honor for us to even be able to consider Brian for this opportunity, with everything he gave back to all of us," Bohannon said.
Bohannon said the new name will take effect after a sign for the building is designed, and a dedication ceremony is held at a date to be determined.