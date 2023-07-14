The city has been awarded more than $900,000 in two separate grants, money that will go toward improving the recreation center and demolishing a city-owned building on Water Street.
City Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon announced the grants to the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee at City Hall Thursday, during a regularly scheduled meeting.
The larger of the two grants, worth $801,250, came from the Community Development and Financial Authority, City Parks, Bohannon said Thursday. The money will help fund improvements to the Brian A. Mattson Recreation Center on Washington Street.
The CDFA is a New Hampshire-based organization that issues grants and loans to support nonprofits, businesses and municipalities in the state. Bohannon explained that the grant is a forgivable loan with no interest.
Key aspects of the recreation center project include improving the building’s heating, cooling, air quality and ventilation systems, as well as renovating bathrooms, office space and the lobby. Another aspect of the project is to construct an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible ramp, connecting the facility’s parking lot, which sits at a higher elevation, to the veteran’s memorial outside the recreation center building, Bohannon said.
“If you’ve ever been there for Veterans Day or Memorial Day, there are many veterans who are not able to visit their comrades down below and it just breaks my heart,” he said.
Bohanon said that he hopes the city would begin work on the recreation center by December.
Bohannon also announced Thursday that the city was awarded another grant worth $130,000 from Invest NH to demolish the old Findings building at 160 Water St., which the city has owned since last fall.
Last September, the city exchanged a Gilbo Avenue parcel for the one on Water Street and paid the balance amount using $150,000 from unspent funds in the previous year’s city budget, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said. The Gilbo Avenue property, where the former skate park was located, is now owned by Growners Outlet LLC.
The Water Street property will be the site of a new skate park, with construction to begin next spring. Skaters previously used the skate park on Gilbo Avenue.
The Keene Skate Group, which initiated the fundraising effort for the new skate park about four years ago, has amassed nearly $250,000, Bohannon said, out of a $300,000 goal.
The group has received some significant donations over the years, including a $10,000 contribution from the Tony Hawk Foundation in 2019. The city donated another $25,000 in October 2021, when the group presented the Council with $200,000 in donations toward the project.
With the city being awarded the $130,000 grant, Bohannon said this would allow the city to pull funds from a $225,000 federal grant he expects the city to receive in the fall to go toward further improvements for the skate park.
Bohannon previously told The Sentinel that if the city had not been awarded the $130,000, then it would have needed to use a portion of a $225,000 to help fund demolition.
The Findings Property occupies the space where a parking lot for the skate park will go, Bohannon said. He expects the building will be demolished in October or November.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, FOP Committee members recommended that the council accept a $40,000 donation from the Keene Dog Park group to help fund a long-awaited dog park at Wheelock Park’s former campground, which closed in 2018.
Rebecca Lancaster, a member of the Keene Dog Park Facebook group, said at the meeting Thursday that it has raised close to $89,000 so far, out of a $140,000 goal, according to the group’s website. Lancaster hopes to have the park ready for canines and their owners before the snow comes.
“We’re at a really healthy spot moving forward to realize a really well put together and well thought through park,” she said.
Councillor Bettina Chadbourne commended Lancaster’s efforts and her fellow dog park advocates at raising the funds.
Councilor Andrew Madison seconded Chadbourne’s comments and added that he looks forward to taking his own dog, Cooper, there in the fall.
“I mean $89,000 both in cash and in kind donations, that’s not easy,” he said. “Even though Keene is very giving, there’s oftentimes donor fatigue, so raising that money is no small feat. I certainly
congratulate you and thank you for all the hard work you’ve put into this project.”
Also joining the dog park in the fall at Wheelock Park will be a new disc golf course, Bohannon said.
Disc golf is a game in which players throw a plastic disc into a series of metal baskets on an outdoor course.
The final concept of the two facilities places the dog park — which features an area for both large and small dogs — in the center and close to the site’s entrance, with nine disc-golf holes around the circumference. The plan also shows a 6-foot chain link fence separating the dog park from the surrounding disc-golf facility.
