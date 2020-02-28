Local agencies in Keene and Brattleboro are among those that have received federal grant money recently to combat homelessness in the area.
Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced $2.7 billion in grants to public housing authorities to help them build, repair, renovate and modernize their properties. New Hampshire organizations received $8.6 million, though none are in the Monadnock Region.
In Vermont, the Brattleboro Housing Authority received $194,202.
Separately last month, the federal agency awarded $2.2 billion in Continuum of Care grants to support nearly 6,600 programs across the country that provide services to people experiencing homelessness.
Of the $7.7 million that New Hampshire received, Southwestern Community Services got approximately $499,000 for its housing developments, rental assistance for people experiencing homelessness who have disabilities, and its rapid re-housing program, which helps people transition out of the shelter system more quickly or avoid it altogether. With offices in Keene and Claremont, Southwestern serves Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
Across the Connecticut River, programs in Vermont received a total of about $4.6 million, including $236,674 to renew the Brattleboro Housing Authority’s rental assistance for people with chronic illnesses or disabilities.
A snapshot
Estimates of the number of people experiencing homelessness are gathered using point-in-time counts, which HUD requires communities to conduct every January to be eligible for federal funding. Although the exact methodology can vary from place to place, the concept is to get a headcount of everyone living in homelessness during one 24-hour period — to avoid counting someone twice.
According to the January news release, HUD’s most recent annual assessment found that 567,715 people were experiencing homelessness nationally in 2019, an increase of 2.7 percent over 2018, but a decline of nearly 11 percent since 2010. While most of the country saw a combined decrease last year, the news release cites sharp increases in unsheltered people and chronic homelessness in states such as California and Oregon, skewing the national figure.
The N.H. Coalition to End Homelessness released its annual report with the results of the 2019 point-in-time count in December, noting that the data are limited because the count captures only one day of the year, with different organizations and communities using varying methodologies. Regardless, the report says, the figures are useful for identifying trends.
Statewide data say 1,382 people were counted last year, and the report indicates decreases over a two-year period almost across the board, including families, veterans and other unsheltered individuals.
The count of people in chronic homelessness, however, has steadily increased statewide, from 81 people in 2017 to 210 counted last year.
In Cheshire County, the annual count indicated that overall homelessness has risen over the past two years, from 72 people counted in 2017 to 82 in January 2019. The count of people experiencing chronic homelessness in the county increased by 23 people, more than 200 percent, over the two-year period.
Two key drivers of homelessness are poverty and the lack of affordable housing, according to the report. While poverty rates decreased across the state from 2015 to 2017, vacancy rates for two-bedroom rental units have dropped below 1 percent in nearly every New Hampshire county, including Cheshire.
Low-income renters are left with few options in such a tight market, the report notes: “The combined impact of rising rents and declining vacancy rates often leads many individuals and families to live in temporary rooming houses, campgrounds or motels, often described by advocates as ‘housing of last resort.’”