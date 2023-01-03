Ramunto's Brick Oven Pizza shut its doors on Keene's Main Street on New Year's Eve, with plans to reopen in a new city location May 1.
The pizza restaurant will move into the same building as Aspen Dental in the Riverside Plaza on Winchester Street.
The move is due to a decrease in foot traffic for the Main Street location over the past five years, said Vito Adragna, director of operations for the Keene Ramunto’s.
Adragna said the opportunity to relocate from a multi-level building, where the restaurant had been for 15 years, to one with a single floor will also make the business easier to run.
Another advantage of the move will be the absence of competing bars nearby, according to Adragna. He said in its new spot, the restaurant will offer only beer and wine, as opposed to other bar drinks, and will have the freedom of choosing prices without worrying about the drink prices of surrounding businesses.
This change, Adragna said, will be easier on the staff because they will no longer require a mixologist to create bar drinks.
Although the date's not set in stone, Adragna said he and owner David Ingerman are firm in wanting to have the new location up and running on May 1. He and his team are expecting challenges as they build their new restaurant from scratch out of the existing space. He said it will involve new plumbing and electrical layout for the building to match the restaurant's needs.
At Riverside Plaza, Adragna said they’re hoping to catch more clientele as people look for an easy lunch while working or visiting Walmart, HomeGoods, Sierra and Harbor Freight.
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Monday, Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.