Several speakers during a forum the city of Keene hosted Wednesday night said one of the hardest parts of having a community discussion about racism is bringing people to the table who don’t feel they need to be there.
The forum was the final in a series of three hosted by Keene’s Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee over the past several weeks. While previous topics have centered on policing and education, Wednesday’s forum was about addressing racism in social and community settings.
The committee was formed earlier this year, following the May 25 death of George Floyd, to discuss racial justice in Keene and develop a report with recommendations on improvements the city could make.
Approximately 15 members of the public attended the meeting, held via Zoom, in addition to committee members. A common theme throughout the one-hour talk was reaching those who might be hesitant to join the conversation.
“One of the ways I think we can do that is to help people understand everybody’s impacted by oppression, everybody’s harmed by racism,” said Mary Gannon of Winchester. “And we need everyone’s voice to create the kind of communities that we’re talking about.”
Keene resident Sarah Benning urged city officials to take a position of leadership in denouncing racism, saying this could be another way of reaching people who don’t feel a need to get involved.
Committee member Pierre Morton said it would be good to reach out to community members “who have different opinions about race.” He said they’re the most likely to take something away from the discussion.
“I’m trying to think of ways that we can reach out to those folks that are going to come out to see these types of events but actually who might benefit from these conversations,” he said.
City Councilor Catherine Workman, who is a member of the committee, said she thinks part of the problem with reaching those who have resisted talking about racism is that people can be too quick to go on the offensive, instead of initiating a dialogue.
“I don’t call out the behavior. I call people into a conversation,” she said. “We really need to pull people in and have that uncomfortable conversation and see where they are coming from.”
Bringing new people into the discussion wasn’t the only topic brought up during the forum. Erin Hoy, a Spanish teacher who works in Keene elementary schools, said she’s developed a workshop for teachers that aims to help them approach race in their classrooms. For example, she said, it discusses the importance of learning to pronounce a student’s name properly.
Julia Atkins, who was previously on the committee but resigned because of plans to move out of the city, said she has sometimes had difficulty finding books at the Keene Public Library that represent the experiences of different racial groups. “Maybe [we can have] some type of drive where we involve the community to bring more diverse books into the library,” she suggested.
Atkins also referenced the city’s affordable-housing crunch, saying it can be very difficult to find a home in Keene, depending on your income level.
“When we talk about bringing people to our community, we also want to think about, ‘Can we house them?’ “ Atkins said. “Will they be able to afford the housing that’s here? And I know we have a housing issue as far as renting and things like that, so we may want to keep that in mind.”
Another way to promote community involvement in the ongoing conversation about racism is to encourage people to join the city’s Human Rights Committee, said Keene Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon, who serves as the staff liaison to that committee. He noted that there are several spots that are either vacant or soon to be vacant.
Keene Mayor George Hansel agreed, saying that when the Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee presents its final report to the city, the work will not be done. The process of implementing recommendations in the report will likely fall to the Human Rights Committee, he said, noting that in addition to regular committee seats, there are also alternate seats available.
“That’s going to be a really important group if they take on the challenge of implementing this plan and some of the recommendations,” Hansel said. “This is a top priority for the city and something I see us working on long into the future.”