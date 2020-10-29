Keene’s Racial Justice and Community Safety Ad-Hoc Committee, which was formed this summer, has scheduled three public forums to hear input from the community.
The forums will inform the committee’s recommendations to the City Council, according to a notice from the city.
The first forum is today and focuses on laws, policy and policing.
The next two are set for Nov. 17, on community education and schools, and Dec. 2, on “social and community.”
All are scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. Information about how to log in is available at ci.keene.nh.us/racial-justice-and-community-safety-adhoc-committee.