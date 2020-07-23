Keene’s recently established committee on racial justice will convene for its second meeting late Thursday afternoon.
The committee is scheduled to meet via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. to continue a discussion it started last week about identifying areas where the community can work to reduce instances of racism.
The committee was first announced in June, and its members were approved by the City Council during the council’s meeting June 18. The committee is one of several initiatives Mayor George Hansel announced after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died May 25 in the custody of Minneapolis police. Another of these initiatives was a racial justice community forum, which was held last month.
Access information for the meeting can be found on the calendar on the city’s website, ci.keene.nh.us/calendar.