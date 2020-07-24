Keene’s recently formed ad hoc committee on racial justice continued to nail down its mission and goals during its second meeting Thursday.
Members of the 10-person committee went over a list of focus areas that were originally identified as key places where changes might be made to minimize instances of racism in Keene. According to a list prepared by committee member Pierre Morton, city resident and executive director of career development at Franklin Pierce University, those focus areas are education, policing, policies and community.
Morton broke each broader category down into specific items that could potentially be acted upon, such as enhancing training for education professionals and law enforcement personnel, taking a look at the police department’s budget and working to ensure equitable hiring practices. However, he said, a common theme connects all of the categories.
“Training and education definitely runs through all of those areas,” Morton said during the meeting, which was held via Zoom. “We might want to discuss whether or not that should actually be the foundation.”
Keene’s racial justice committee was first announced in June shortly after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody, sparked widespread protest. Meeting for the first time last week, the committee is one of several measures introduced by Mayor George Hansel to address racism in the community, including a public forum on racism that was held in mid-June.
The committee is co-chaired by Dottie Morris, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Keene State College, and retired Cheshire County jail superintendent Rick Van Wickler. The committee also includes other representatives from the education sector, as well as City Councilor Catherine Workman, business owner Gail Somers and Keene High School student Aditi Saleh.
Somers, who owns Yahso Jamaican Grille on Main Street, drafted a list of objectives for the committee, which members reviewed at Thursday’s meeting. It had three elements — striving to support people of color in the community through “focused and measurable initiatives” designed to combat systemic racism, building trust in government institutions and partnering with community stakeholders to “improve awareness around diversity, inclusion and justice for all people of color.”
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, who also sits on the committee, suggested adjusting wording in the second part to say the goal is to enhance trust, rather than build it from scratch.
“It almost sounds like there is no trust and we need to build that trust,” he said. “And I think there is some level of trust with our government institutions and people that are on the committee, we just need to build upon those who have lost that trust.”
Somers said she agreed with Rivera that there is some amount of trust between the community and city institutions but also said she wants to be sure the committee’s stated goals aren’t “watered down.”
In the meantime, committee members divvied themselves up into working groups based on the four focus areas identified by Morton. According to Morris, the groups’ goals will be to collect any missing data or information and to come up with questions for relevant stakeholders, and then bring what they learn back to the full committee at its next meeting.
Instead of continuing to meet weekly, as the committee had decided last week, members agreed to space meetings out a bit after becoming aware of scheduling conflicts with other city meetings. The committee will now convene every third week, with the next session scheduled for Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.