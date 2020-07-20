At its first meeting Thursday, Keene’s newly formed ad hoc committee on racial justice wasted no time starting a conversation on how to begin addressing and preventing racism in the city.
After introducing themselves, members of the 10-person committee took turns listing goals they hope to see the committee accomplish during the coming months. Common themes included increased education, particularly for children, a closer look at police training policies and working to build a “healthier community.”
“When you think about Dr. [Martin Luther] King’s work, whenever there is something like racism in that community, it can’t be healthy,” committee Co-Chairwoman Dottie Morris, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Keene State College, said during the Zoom meeting. “So this is why I think it’s really important to address some of the issues because it’s having an effect on all of our health.”
The committee was first announced in June, and its members were approved by the City Council during its meeting June 18. It was one of several initiatives, including a racial justice forum held last month, introduced by Mayor George Hansel after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Committee members have been tasked with developing a report that is expected to be presented to the council early next year, said Rick Van Wickler, the retired Cheshire County jail superintendent who co-chairs the committee with Morris. The report will contain recommendations for actions the council can take to reduce discrimination in the city.
Van Wickler said he’s been speaking out about systemic racism for more than 13 years, and he believes a public information campaign would be an effective way to help people better understand both racism and the way that law enforcement operates.
“I’d like to see a public information campaign ... that assists the community in understanding what confirmation bias is and what systemic racism is,” he said. “I’d like it to help people better understand what white privilege is. And finally, I’d like this information campaign to assist the public to know more about what police training our officers go through and what their challenges are and what their culture is like.”
Some of the first steps toward that goal, as discussed at Thursday’s meeting, include drafting a list of possible opportunities for improvement and organizing them according to key focus areas. After that, the committee will begin assessing what actionable options are on the table.
Some members of the committee felt there was still information that needed to be gathered before decisions could be made. They suggested checking in with various stakeholders who could provide additional input, such as a representative from School Administrative Unit 29 and members of the city’s human rights committee.
Committee member Pierre Morton, executive director of career development at Franklin Pierce University, asked about getting some data, such as how many white and black people are employed by the city, and specifically in the police department.
Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera, also a committee member, noted that there was a lot of good input provided at the racial justice forum hosted by the city in June and offered to share his notes with the committee. A lot of the input during that discussion centered around racial justice issues in policing, with several participants advocating for a decrease in the city’s police budget.
“I want to get a better understanding about how our community is doing and how can law enforcement move forward during this national crisis,” Rivera said. “How is that message going to be delivered? How do we create that road map to success to ensure that the community is seeing the changes that we’re making?”
Though the meeting was open to the public, only one resident, Katie Conley, spoke. She made a few suggestions related to children’s lesson plans, such as reading lists with more diverse characters and working with teachers to find ways to “keep diversity alive” in the classroom.
Morris said the committee will begin by looking for the “low-hanging fruit,” or things that can be addressed quickly before looking toward longer-term goals.
For at least the next month, the committee will meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. For the time being, those meetings will be held via the teleconferencing application Zoom, and meeting-access information can be found on the city’s calendar on its website.