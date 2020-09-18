Despite some disagreement about exactly how to move forward, the Keene City Council has taken the next step toward establishing a community power program.
The council voted unanimously Thursday to authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to negotiate a joint, two-year contract with the consulting firms Good Energy L.P. and Standard Power of America Inc., based in New York City and Nashua, respectively, to design a community power program and come up with an implementation strategy. They would also act as a broker for Keene’s electricity supply.
Community power programs allow municipalities and counties to purchase power on behalf of residents and businesses within their jurisdiction. This gives municipalities a chance to shop around for the best deals, which can result in more affordable rates for consumers. Electricity would still be delivered by Eversource, which is the default electricity provider in Keene.
These programs also give local leaders more control over where the power used in their communities comes from. A community power program was recommended by the city’s consultants as one of the most effective ways to meet Keene’s goal of obtaining 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
“This will be a very important project, and it will take some time,” said Councilor Thomas Powers, chairman of the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, which unanimously recommended the motion at its meeting last week.
However, Councilor Terry Clark felt that the proposal locked the city into a single option, when he felt that others should be more carefully considered. He moved to amend the motion to authorize Dragon to arrange for the city to join the Community Power New Hampshire program, an up-and-coming initiative that counts Cheshire County among its partner communities.
Community Power New Hampshire is a coalition of municipalities (along with the county) that are working together to try to establish a joint community power program. The organization’s stated goal is to empower communities that are interested in exploring this type of program.
“Shouldn’t we include an option for the City Council of joining the Community Power New Hampshire, rather than just focusing on our city effort?” Clark asked. “Immediacy is important, but it’s only a couple months. But getting a program that will serve our best interests and actually change the current power industry system is more important.”
Clark asserted third-party vendors have a conflict of interest when they make recommendations to the city. He said something that affects such a broad swath of the community, such as the electricity industry, cannot be left to the “animalistic behavior” of the free market.
The amendment drew support from Councilor Raleigh Ormerod, who praised the idea of giving the city another option. But there was also pushback from councilors and other city officials, who said the Community Power New Hampshire program is still in the process of establishing itself.
Councilor Michael Giacomo said the city had looked into working with Community Power New Hampshire and determined that uncertainty surrounding the program’s future raised concerns about whether the city would be able to meet its 2030 objective. Councilor Michael Remy noted that changing the nature of the power industry will take a long time and said he didn’t see the benefit of committing specifically to Community Power New Hampshire.
Dragon said the city can always reassess its situation when the contract with the consulting firms expires. She said that if Keene gets a head start, the city will know what prices it can get for power before Community Power New Hampshire is up and running.
“If it’s not a good price, we don’t have to execute the agreement, so we have maximum flexibility,” she said. “If this other group gets up and running, and they go out for pricing, we will know what their pricing model is and we will know if it’s beneficial to us to join that group.”
Clark’s amendment failed 10-4, with Clark, Ormerod, and Councilors Robert Williams and Mitch Greenwald voting in favor of the amendment. With the exception of Councilor Catherine Workman, who was absent, all other councilors voted against the amendment. The original motion passed as written a moment later.
If negotiations are successful, Good Energy and Standard Power would begin drafting the specifics of the community power program, which, when complete, would be brought back to the council for another vote.