After 23 years of service, Gail Zachariah, The Keene Public Library’s head of engagement and youth services, is ending her tenure to focus on her health and to travel.
Zachariah's last day will be Thursday, Aug. 31.
Since 2000, Zachariah has been in charge of programs for both youth and adults and has been managing book purchases and staff.
She said her favorite programs to host involved fostering dialogue and getting people together to make art.
“A big passion I have is creating spaces for people to engage in conversation and share ideas, maybe to make things, but just talk,” Zachariah said.
Zachariah, 64, has helped the library grow in the form of the number of books and programs hosted for young adults. At the time she was hired, the library’s collection only had 999 volumes of young adult literature, and now there are 6831, she added.
A lot of her work has also involved developing programs that help parents create learning environments for their kids. In that, she has helped introduce a space for kids make art and play.
Throughout her 23 years, she’s learned a lot about the value that libraries hold in people’s lives.
To Zachariah, its is a space that welcomes social interactions and discussions on literature, and espouses a learning environment.
“People really like to be able to share their ideas, listen and learn new things,” she said. “It’s surprising how much people like to learn new things and meet new people.”
In creating conversations, Zachariah also gives book recommendations to patrons. Recently she has been suggesting the book “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt since it is a personal favorite and illustrates interesting family dynamics, she said.
Many people have expressed their gratitude for the programs Zachariah developed and the time she spent with them and their children.
“With kids and parents, when you see somebody around books, and you see them that way, you become really close with the person who’s been reading them a story once a week,” Zachariah said. That’s an important person in their life.”
In addition to the hands-on and creative events she pulled together, Zachariah believes she’s leaving behind a playful approach to programming that she hopes continues.
Books, albeit, will still remain a part of her life, she said.
“It will be exciting to be able to read and pick the books out just because I want to read them, instead of ‘I’m going to do a program or activity about it,” Zachariah said.
After ending her tenure, Zachariah hopes to be able to focus on her health. She has eye surgery scheduled that will keep her home for a bit while she’s in recovery.
“I just started thinking that I would like to be able to take some time off, and not have to worry about another space,” Zachariah said. “This way, I can take some time off and make sure I’m healthy.”
After her recovery, she’s looking forward to traveling to see her family in Belgium and the Dominican Republic.
Zachariah is grateful for the community that she’s grown close to and the dedicated, friendly staff she has worked alongside.
“Everyone’s been amazing. All the patrons are nice and kind, and it’s really been a nice place. Everything’s been so pleasant. I’m going to miss everybody."
