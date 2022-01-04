The Keene Public Library plans to increase access to its materials and buy equipment to support remote access to meetings, with more than $34,000 in grant funding.
The money was awarded through the Institute for Museum and Library Services’ Grants to States program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act and facilitated by the N.H. State Library, according to a news release the Keene library issued Monday.
With the funding, the library on Winter Street will buy an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant outdoor “smart locker” system that patrons can use for picking up materials around the clock.
The grant money will also go toward buying three Owl camera/microphone/speaker units, and associated equipment, to provide better remote access to programs being held at the library and to meetings that organizations and individuals hold there, according to the news release.
Library Director Marti Fiske said the benefits of the smart lockers and Owl units will extend beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This equipment will allow us to better serve those who have mobility issues and find navigating from the parking area and within the library difficult. In addition, they improve access for caregivers, busy working families and other individuals who find it difficult to come to the library during open hours, those [who] lack timely transportation, and those who are uncomfortable driving in evening hours or during winter months,” she said in the release.
Small businesses, nonprofits and other organizations can use the Owl units to bolster participation on their boards by holding hybrid-remote meetings at the library, she added.
“They can also reduce their travel expenses when using a library meeting room for their employees to do remote training,” she said.
The Keene Public Library hopes to offer the Owl units by March and the lockers in May.