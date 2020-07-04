The Keene Public Library will welcome the public back inside Monday, months after closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In accordance with the state’s health and safety guidelines, up to 60 people will be allowed in the building at a time, according to a post on the library’s website.
The library, at 60 Winter St., will be open:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon, 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library’s hours will be limited to these two-hour increments, the release says, to allow the staff to sanitize regularly. All visitors over the age of 5 must wear a mask beyond the library’s foyer, which will be marked off.
Initially, the library stopped lending books entirely, but later added a curbside pickup option. This option is still available for those who don’t wish to go inside.
The library’s programs, including the summer reading program, will continue online and through kits available for pickup.