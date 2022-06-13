Through a “sharing box” that has been set up outside the Keene Public Library, community members can now access and donate food, toiletries and other items.
The sharing box, which debuted at the library last month, is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day, according to a news release from the library. It is near the Winter Street entrance, and no photo identification is required to access it.
The idea for the sharing box stems from Library Director Marti Fiske’s experience donating to another box in town, in front of Good Fortune Jewelry & Pawn on Main Street.
Fiske had been donating to the box personally, and then in February of last year began donating through a food drive at the library. Donations were collected throughout the entire month, focusing on food and other items that could be easily used by people experiencing homelessness or those without full kitchen facilities.
The items included hand and foot warmers, warm clothing, personal care items and food that could be easily accessed without a can opener or other household items.
Taking the items acquired at the food drive, Fiske said she would drop them off twice a day in the box at Good Fortune. The library collected a total of 38 items for the Main Street “blessing box” in 2021, Fiske said.
The library started the process to add a sharing box after Fiske saw an advertisement from Good Fortune about putting up a new one in the city.
Roger Weinreich, Good Fortune’s owner, donated a wooden box — which is roughly four feet tall, a-foot-and-a-half wide and about eight inches deep — to the library. He said these boxes provide an alternative way for people to pick up necessities in a less public way, as opposed to visiting a community kitchen or food pantry.
“People can give and receive in whatever way they want at whatever pace,” he said.
According to the release, Weinreich hopes to open more community sharing boxes throughout Keene to “support the community’s needs with barrier-free access to food and personal supplies.”
He also expressed a desire to build more sharing boxes throughout the Monadnock Region.
Fiske said the sharing box has been “well-received” by community members, with items consistently rotating in and out.
The Keene Public Library also plans to serve meals through various programs throughout the summer. Starting June 20, community members can visit the library between noon and 1 p.m. to get free meals for the whole family.
The lunches will include sandwiches, a snack, fruit and a drink, Fiske said. Keene-based C&S Wholesale Grocers is sponsoring the program, with additional funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
The library will be continuing its Food and Conversation in a Bag program that provides shelf-ready meals in addition to table conversation tips for families. Local residents may visit the lobby of the library at 60 Winter St., or contact the library by calling 352-0157 or visiting keenenh.gov/contact-library, to request one of these bags, Fiske said.