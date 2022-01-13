A new proposal backed by Keene officials would draw on federal aid New Hampshire has accrued for roadwork in the state to help pay for a planned overhaul of Winchester Street.
The city is responsible for covering 20 percent of that $9.1 million project, which would involve reconfiguring traffic lanes from the Route 101 roundabout to the Swanzey town line and adding sidewalks and bicycle facilities in that area.
To help reduce that obligation, Keene has asked to purchase so-called toll credits — used to finance certain federally supported infrastructure work — from the N.H. Department of Transportation, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon. The credits, which New Hampshire accrues when toll revenue is used to fund repairs to its interstate highways and other federal roads, can be cashed in for relief on transportation-related projects.
That assistance cannot be put toward local infrastructure work without state lawmakers' approval, a DOT spokeswoman said. But loosening those rules would relieve the strain on municipal coffers, according to At-Large City Councilor Randy Filiault, who introduced the toll-credit proposal.
“It was another one of those issues that I felt the taxpayers of the city of Keene are being shortchanged on,” Filiault told the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee on Thursday night.
Dragon said she hasn’t heard back from state transportation officials on her recent request to purchase toll credits. FOP Committee members voted 5-0 to recommend the full council pass a measure encouraging New Hampshire to make those credits available for municipal use.
Also on Thursday, the committee advanced plans for the Winchester Street reconstruction project, which is separate from efforts underway to build two new roundabouts on the same road, closer to downtown.
The lower Winchester Street project — the subject of Keene’s toll-credit idea — would also involve installing new traffic signals and replacing the bridge over Ash Swamp Brook, according to plans in the city’s Capital Improvement Program. That section of the road has not been upgraded in more than 30 years, the plans state. The reconstruction project isn’t expected to begin for several years, City Engineer Donald Lussier told city councilors Thursday.
Like the roundabout project, Keene would pay for 20 percent of that work, with the remaining funds coming from the state.
Dragon's recent request proposes tapping nearly $200 million in federal toll credits New Hampshire has accrued to cover the city's $1.8 million obligation. Keene would pay $919,000 for those credits, essentially halving its contribution to the lower Winchester Street reconstruction, if approved.
Toll credits aren’t necessarily equivalent to the same amount in federal funding, though, as it can take more in toll credits to satisfy the cash obligation on a project, according to DOT spokeswoman Eileen Meaney.
Meaney said the transportation department does not have authority under New Hampshire law to offer those credits to cities and towns. Any proposal for their distribution locally would need to be approved by state lawmakers on the Capital Budget Overview Committee, she said.
“The Department has never done specifically what Keene is asking and provided toll credits for a reduced cash match,” she told The Sentinel in an email Thursday.
But a new push by rail trail advocates in New Hampshire, including Keene resident Chuck Redfern, seeks to make the credits available to municipalities.
Redfern, who co-founded the volunteer group Pathways for Keene, told the FOP Committee that cities and towns often struggle to afford improvements to their roads, bridges, sidewalks and bike paths. Although the toll-credit proposal “sounds boring,” he said, it could provide critical relief.
“If the N.H. Department of Transportation allows this to happen, that’s money that local taxpayers are going to save,” he told The Sentinel earlier this week.
Under a provision in the federal infrastructure bill enacted in November, states may now sell their excess toll credits to other states at a discount.
Meaney said little information is available yet on the interstate marketplace for those credits, which U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., championed in Congress. N.H. DOT is waiting for federal guidelines to determine if it will sell excess toll credits to other states, she said.
Redfern argued Thursday night that cities and towns should also be able to buy credits, too.
“It seems to me preference ought to be given to New Hampshire local municipalities,” he told city councilors.
Ward 3 Councilor Andrew Madison said at the FOP Committee meeting he didn’t previously know of the federal toll credits. If those credits become available to municipalities, Madison said he’d like to see them boost environmentally friendly transportation routes, such as bike paths.
Filiault, who often criticizes the state for shirking its financial obligations to local communities, said he sees the toll-credit issue as another chance to turn the screws.
“We’ve got to keep making noise and keep demanding the money,” he said.