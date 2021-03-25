A Keene City Council committee has instructed city staff to draft an ordinance establishing a licensing process for congregate living facilities and social service providers.
On Wednesday, the Planning, Licenses and Development Committee voted unanimously to move forward on a proposal from city staff to amend Chapter 46 of the city code to require licenses for establishments including group homes, drug treatment facilities and homeless shelters.
In addition, the ordinance would create a licensing committee that would review not only those licenses, but also all license applications that are submitted to the city.
City Planner Tara Kessler explained that the proposal for the ordinance grew out of conversations about a new development code during joint Planning Board and planning committee meetings. Originally, the licenses were being considered as part of the new development code, which the joint committee has been discussing, but the committee decided to introduce the idea separately, Kessler said.
There are nine property uses that would be required to obtain a license under the suggested ordinance. Those are drug treatment clinics, fraternity and sorority houses, large group homes, small group homes, group resource centers, homeless shelters, lodging houses (which already require a license), residential care facilities and residential drug treatment centers.
Those organizations would first need to get a conditional use permit from the Keene Planning Board before appearing before the licensing board. Organizations that are already operating would have one year to get a license, but new ones would have to get the license before they could begin operations.
The licensing board, which Kessler said would be a public body and likely have five members, would have the ability to approve, suspend or revoke licenses. The board would use different sets of criteria for determining whether to grant, suspend and revoke licenses, and how to approach violations committed by license holders.
Some of the criteria for granting the license would include showing that the operation is in compliance with the submitted plans and that the use doesn’t cause a nuisance or a safety concern. Licenses would have to be renewed annually, and there would also be an appeal process.
The discussion drew comment from only one member of the public, Tom Savastano, who emphasized that there’s a difference between well-run group homes that are good neighbors and poorly run ones that harm their neighborhoods.
He questioned the sort of supervision these facilities would have on site and asked for more information about a part of the proposed license plan that requires anyone opening a congregate living or social service facility to establish a neighborhood relations plan.
Kessler explained that this plan could take many forms depending on the use but would largely cover communication with adjacent property owners or other entities, like the police or fire departments.
She said the next step would be for an ordinance to be introduced at the City Council meeting on April 5, then referred back to the planning committee at its April 21 meeting.
Councilor Kate Bosley, who chairs the planning committee, praised the proposal and the work city staff has done on it. She said it benefits both neighbors of congregate living facilities and the people who operate them.
The proposed language “helps the neighbors feel like there is an avenue for them to have a voice still and to have some protections,” she said, “and for people who are applying for these license to have some protections as well, knowing that there’s a review process and that they know what expectations are going to be asked of them from the beginning.”