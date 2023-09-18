The streets of downtown Keene were turned into a celebratory space for the LGBTQ+ community on Sunday for the second annual Keene Pride Fest 2023 that featured drag queens, local businesses, live music, a kids’ area, food trucks and more.
However, it’s the meaning behind celebrating this year’s pride that was particularly special for one father, Toby Sheehan.
The festivities were dedicated to Elijah Sheehan, who lost their life to mental illness last February. Sunday, the day of Keene’s Pride, would have been Elijah’s 19th birthday.
Toby spoke during the opening ceremony of the festival about the passion he was left with in the wake of his loss to make a place for teens and young adults of the LGBTQ+ community in the Monadnock Region.
He is working to create the Elijah Project alongside Feeding Tiny Tummies, an organization Elijah interned for. The project, which is located at Feeding Tiny Tummies on Park Avenue, works with schools to host activities for LGBTQ+ groups, as well as offering mental health resources and other help.
“It is a place that anyone in the LGBT community, especially teens and young adults, can come to a resource center if you need food, clothes or just someone to talk to you,” Toby said.
Toby ended his speech by asking the audience to reach out and use resources available to them to get help, concluding with, “You matter.”
“[Elijah] lost their voice, and we’re going to make sure in their name, if we can only save one, we will save one. If we can save a million, we’re going to do it,” Toby said later in an interview with The Sentinel. “That’s what the mission is.”
A scholarship and a memorial in Butterfly Park have also been established to support people in the LGBTQ+ community in Elijah’s name.
Also, during the opening ceremony, Keene Mayor George Hansel declared Sept. 17, 2023, “LGBTQ+ Pride Day.”
“The purpose of Pride Week is to recognize the impact of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning queer plus individuals in history, locally, nationally and internationally,” Hansel said. “It is also to recognize the role and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community and creating a safer and more accepting world for all people.”
Following Toby’s speech, other LGBTQ+ members of the local community stepped forward, including Mel Adams, Keene State professor of exercise science; James Rinker, digital community engagement journalist at The Sentinel; Ian Kaplan, reading teacher at Keene Middle School; Donovan Fenton, state senator; and Pierre Morton, Franklin Pierce University’s chief diversity officer.
For the rest of the afternoon, event goers waved pride flags, watched magic shows, listened to live music and mingled amongst vendors and local business tables around the bandstand.
Keene Pride Fest is produced by founder and president Adam Toepfer and a group of six volunteers that make up the board of directors.
“If you didn’t feel like this was your home a year ago, I hope from the bottom of my heart that you feel just a little bit more like it’s your home now,” Toepfer said. “If you don’t feel that way, that’s OK. This is your journey. Just know that we are always here for you and will do everything we can to help and protect you.”
If you or a loved one is in crisis, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.
New Hampshire’s Rapid Response can be reached by calling or texting 1-833-710-6477, or by starting a chat at www.nh988.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.