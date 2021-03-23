The Maple Avenue Learning Center has temporarily closed after a person associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.
According to YMCA CEO Dan Smith, the individual tested positive for the virus Monday, after beginning to experience symptoms Sunday. The person was last in the building on Friday and was not symptomatic at that time, Smith said.
The learning center, which is run out of the First Baptist Church at 105 Maple Ave. and serves preschool students, was closed down Monday and disinfected. Smith said the church will be disinfected again prior to the weekend to ensure there is no risk for others who use the building.
There are two classrooms within the program, Smith said, with both potentially having been exposed. He confirmed a second person has become symptomatic but has not yet received test results.
On any given day, there are about 19 children and five staff members participating in the program, Smith said. The parents of all students at the program have been notified of the reason for the closure.
Smith said there is a chance one classroom could open before the other, depending on the outcome of the second person’s test, but that the center is hoping for a March 30 reopening date.