The Maple Avenue preschool run by the Keene Family YMCA reopened Monday, after closing briefly due to a COVID-19 concern.
The school closed last Monday after two people associated with the school, located in the First Baptist Church, began displaying possible symptoms of the viral disease.
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the school stayed closed until it was determined the two people didn’t have COVID-19, according to the Keene Y’s CEO Dan Smith.
One of the people had two negative test results over the past week, while the other received a doctor’s diagnosis of strep throat and not COVID-19.
The preschool has 16 students and four staff members across two classrooms, according to Smith.