A Maple Avenue preschool run by the Keene Family YMCA announced Monday that it has closed temporarily due to concerns about potential COVID-19 exposure.
In a letter to parents that day, the Y's child care services director, KAaron Brown, said at least one person connected with the program was being tested for COVID-19, but the results weren't in yet. Keene's health department had advised the preschool that the state's reopening guidance recommends that children who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus be tested and quarantined.
"We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to your children and our community and therefore we will not reopen our Maple Ave Preschool program until Aug. 17, 2020 at the earliest," the letter says.
Daniel Smith, CEO of the Keene YMCA, said two people affiliated with the program notified the Y late Sunday about symptoms they felt might be related to COVID-19. He said the facility currently has two classrooms, each with eight students.
Smith declined to confirm whether the two people with symptoms were staff members or students, but he said one of them has tested positive for strep throat and a doctor has ruled out COVID-19 for that patient. Smith said the Y is still awaiting test results on the other person, which will hopefully come sometime this week.
Smith said there's a chance the school will reopen before Aug. 17 depending on the test result and approval from the local health department.
He said the Y has already done a deep clean of the school, which is housed within First Baptist Church at 105 Maple Ave., and another deep clean will be completed prior to opening.
The letter to parents advises asymptomatic people who have had close contact with someone who has a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, or who has traveled recently, to self-quarantine for 14 days. Brown advised parents to be on the lookout for symptoms including fever or chills, coughing, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell and a sore throat.
Most parents were originally notified of the closure via phone Sunday evening, and the remainder before 8 a.m. Monday, according to Smith. A follow-up notification was sent out Monday morning using the app "Hi Mama," which connects parents to child care programs.
Most of the known COVID-19 cases nationally have affected adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In New Hampshire, children from infancy to age 9 accounted for 137 of the 6,634 cases that had been confirmed as of Saturday and four of the 696 known hospitalizations.