The pool at Wheelock Park opens today at 3 p.m. for the summer season, while the Robin Hood pool’s opening is delayed, according to the Keene Parks and Recreation Department.
The hours for the Wheelock pool will be 3 to 7 p.m. today and Thursday; 1 to 7 p.m. Friday; and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to a news release.
Once the Keene School District officially enters summer break, pool hours change to 1 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends, according to the release.
The Robin Hood pool will open on Monday, June 24, at 1 p.m., once a maintenance project is completed, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
The price of admission is $2 for kids and $4 for adults.