Police say they’ve launched an investigation into the recent disappearance of a Keene Walldogs map from Railroad Square.
The map, which guides visitors on the "Magical History Tour" of each of the 16 Walldogs mural locations downtown, was reported missing Thursday morning, according to Keene police Sgt. T.J. Derendal.
The map appeared to have been cut away from the bolts anchoring it to a large wooden frame at the intersection of Main and Railroad streets. An identical map on the other side of the frame, facing Main Street, remains there.
Police hadn’t yet identified any suspects in the map’s disappearance as of Friday morning, Derendal said.
Roughly 200 muralists and sign painters from across the country visited Keene in June 2019 to create the 16 murals chronicling prominent parts of the city’s past.
Walldogs organizer Peter Poanessa said Friday he was “bummed” to learn of the map’s disappearance but said he’s working on replacing it quickly.
“We’ve got another one in the works,” he said. “It’ll be up there tomorrow.”