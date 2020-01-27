Keene police are urging area residents to be aware of a possibly rabid fox, after it chased two girls Saturday afternoon.
The fox scratched one of the girls' legs during the incident on Russell Street shortly after 2 p.m., according to one of the street's residents.
Despite police efforts, the fox was not caught, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney. It is unclear if the fox is rabid, he said.
The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the girl who was scratched was given rabies shots as a precaution.
Tenney said calls of sick animals are common for the department, and community members should always use caution near wildlife.
Anyone with additional information on the incident or who has seen the fox is asked to contact the Keene Police Department at 357-9813.