Keene police arrested two local men Saturday afternoon as part of an investigation into drug trafficking, according to police.
That investigation revealed that Roland “Leison” Farnsworth, 36, of Keene had been working with Ronald J. Karvosky, 42, of Marlborough to distribute illicit drugs, the release from the Keene Police Department says.
Officers searched Farnsworth’s home on Church Street Saturday and seized about 40 grams of what's suspected to be heroin/fentanyl and approximately 1 ounce of suspected crack cocaine, according to the release.
Police arrested Farnsworth and Karvosky at the residence, the release says, though it doesn't specify their charges.
Police weren't immediately reachable for more information.
Both men will be held without bail at the Cheshire County jail until their arraignment, which is slated for Monday at 1 p.m. in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The investigation and arrests were part of Granite Shield, a state-funded initiative targeting opioid distribution in New Hampshire.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information can call Keene police at 357-9820 and ask to speak to Detective Jennifer Truman.