Keene police officers rescued an injured owl on Route 12 in Keene Saturday morning, after a resident saw it on the side of the highway.
The barred owl is thought to have been hit by a car, breaking his left wing, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said Monday morning.
Officers Cristina Paterno and Christopher Niewiadomski on Saturday wrapped the owl in a blanket and called Winchester Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for assistance.
It’s unknown how long the owl was left injured on the road.
Deb Gode, director of the center, said the owl was given pain medication and put under a heat lamp because his body temperature was low. The owl is also being tube-fed to regain his strength.
“Yesterday, I was really worried about him because after I tube-fed him, he wasn’t doing well,” she said Monday morning. “He wasn’t standing, which is not like an owl.”
But when Gode checked on the owl Monday morning, he was standing and “looking perky.”
Gode said once he is deemed stable, the owl will get X-rays done to determine the type of wing break. From there, she will see if the break can be fixed and if he can fly again.
“If he’s not releasable because he’s not flighted or independent enough, we will try to place him with an educational facility so he can be an ambassador for barred owls,” she said.
Gode noted it’s common for barred owls to be hit by cars because when they hunt, they tend to fly lower. Younger owls, she added, often hunt near the road for rodents.
The center rehabilitates about 275 animals annually, and last year saw 30 barred owls. So far this year, Gode said she’s had four barred owls at the center.