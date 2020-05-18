Multiple thefts targeting unlocked vehicles were reported over the weekend, according to Keene police.
A total of seven vehicle thefts occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to Keen Police Lt. Steven Tenney. He said police are treating the thefts as if they’re related due to proximity and time frame, but police aren’t certain.
There were at least four thefts on Saturday and a few more reported on Sunday morning, Sgt. Thaddeus Derendal said Sunday. He said all of the incidents occurred in the northeastern section of the city. At least two were in the vicinity of Elm Street, he said.
Derendal said no vehicles were damaged and nothing significant was stolen — mostly change and “odds and ends.” He urged residents to lock their vehicles.
At this point, police do not have any leads or suspects, according to Derendal. He said these sorts of crimes tend to increase during the warmer months.