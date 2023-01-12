One person has died in a two-vehicle crash that has closed Route 12 between Maple Avenue in Keene, north to the Surry town line this afternoon, according to Keene police.
The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Forge Road, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. A dispatcher said three ambulances took patients from the scene to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Keene Police Lt. Collin Zamore said one person died in the crash.
Police at the scene around 4:30 p.m. could not provide further information on the crash. Keene police Lt. Joel Chidester said he expects the road to reopen sometime after 5:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A downtown infrastructure overhaul that would tear up sections of Central Square and Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to water and sewer systems. The plans recommended to the City Council also include other work, such as replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
In the current design concept, Central Square would keep all its existing features, which include the bandstand, statue, water fountain, and cannon. The design would expand Central Square from its current 17,450 square feet to a total of 31,400 square feet by adding sidewalk and community space between the church and bandstand.
According to the latest update from the city on the project, the parking spaces that would be removed on the north side of Central Square between Washington Street and Court Street would be replaced by parking spaces added to each side of the expansion area. Overall this would represent a net loss of 15 spaces on Central Square, according to the city's consultant on the project, Stantec. Mayor George Hansel said he has asked Stantec and city staff to explore ways in which there would be no loss in parking.
The current funding estimate is more than $7 million, with 75 percent of that going toward infrastructure work, and the remaining 25 percent toward any other improvements decided upon by the City Council. Funding will include a variety of sources beyond general taxation, including grants, and water and sewer fees.
The current debate at City Hall is what downtown should look like when the streets are put back together. Recommendations from the city's steering committee on the project made their way to city councilors Jan. 5, though no action has been taken yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.