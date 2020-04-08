Keene police are searching for two males who allegedly stole more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from Target on Tuesday.
The men allegedly filled two diaper bags with expensive calculators and similar electronics, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
The suspects — who left the store before employees could stop them — fled in a white BMW with dark tinted windows and black rims, Tenney said. The license plate number was not seen, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Keene Police Department at 357-9815.