Police are investigating burglaries at three Keene businesses that took place sometime late Monday night into Tuesday morning, the latest in a recent spike in break-ins, authorities said.
Two of the burglaries were reported in the Center at Colony Mill on Emerald Street, Lt. Steven Tenney said Wednesday morning. Employees of Little Zoe's Pizza reported that someone broke a window and stole a tip jar containing a few dollars. The window will cost $975 to replace, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Two doors down from Little Zoe's, another break-in was reported at the N.H. Department of Education Vocational Rehabilitation office. Nothing was reported missing, Tenney said, but some file cabinets were damaged.
Smokers Haven, located about two blocks away from the Center at Colony Mill at 9B Ashuelot St., also reported a burglary Tuesday morning, Tenney said. Someone broke in by prying open a back door, and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register, and various e-cigarette related products.
Police continue to investigate all three of these break-ins, including whether they are connected, Tenney said. The burglaries overnight Monday follow several reported break-ins at Keene businesses over the past week, including at Penuche's Ale House and The Pour House.
"We’re definitely aware of an uptick, for sure, within the last couple weeks, and we’re looking into all of them," Tenney said of the burglaries. "At this point, they’re all still under investigation. We haven’t developed any suspects."
Anyone with information on the recent burglaries can contact Keene police at 357-9813.