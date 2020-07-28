Keene police say a man tried to rob CVS Pharmacy on West Street Monday evening.
Police responded to the store at 268 West St. at 7:34 p.m. Monday after employees reported that a white man, approximately 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall, passed a note to a cashier demanding money, Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Tuesday morning.
"At this point, the clerk refused to turn over any money, and the suspect left the area," Derendal said.
The man did not display any weapons but did imply he was armed, Derendal added. Police continue to investigate the case.