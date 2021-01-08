Keene police charged a Fitzwilliam man with possession and sale of fentanyl, a controlled opioid, in an undercover operation Thursday.
The arrest resulted from Keene police's investigation into a suspected fentanyl overdose Jan. 1, according to a news release from the department Thursday night. The victim, 28, died at approximately 1 p.m. that day, Keene police Sgt. T.J. Derendal said Friday.
Keene police investigators believe Jeffrey Roy, 24, of Fitzwilliam distributed the fentanyl that they suspect caused the fatal overdose, according to the release.
Police say they arranged to purchase fentanyl from Roy on Thursday evening and arrested him at the agreed-upon location on Sip Pond Road in Fitzwilliam. They recovered a quantity of suspected fentanyl in the operation, the release said.
Roy is charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and sale of a controlled drug. Both charges are Class B felonies.
The case remains under investigation and more charges will likely be sought, depending on the Jan. 1 victim's toxicology report, according to the release. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9820 and ask to speak to a detective.