Keene police officers used force at least 206 times during 124 separate incidents in 2019, according to an annual report prepared by the police department.
Those numbers are up from 140 documented uses of force and 94 incidents in 2018, which was up from 2017, when 71 incidents and 112 uses of force were reported. Incidents and uses of force in 2017 matched exactly those of 2015, after an uptick in 2016.
The Keene Police Department has been publishing annual audits of the use of force for at least four years, with the latest issued in February. Available on the city website, the reports offer an overview of when and how police officers use force, at a time when that subject is being discussed at the local, state and national levels.
The term “use of force” covers a wide range of actions, from grasping a person’s wrist to firing a service weapon. Officers are supposed to use force only when they believe it is necessary to detain someone, prevent an escape from custody or defend themselves or others.
Keene police officers responded to more than 29,000 calls in 2019 — an uptick from the previous year but by itself enough to account for the increase in uses of force, according to the most recent city report.
“A more likely factor appears to be the nature of the calls themselves and the number of officers at them,” Lt. Shane Maxfield wrote in the report. “One of the larger examples of this would be an armed robbery incident wherein several officers dealt with several suspects, netting two total arrests but eighteen (18) [use-of-force] reports. There were several other incidents like this in 2019.”
Maxfield could not be reached for comment last week. But he told the N.H. Union Leader, which reported on the statistics last week, that some of the increase may reflect better reporting by officers. He also noted that something as minor as getting a struggling suspect into handcuffs could necessitate a use of force report.
Keene Police Chief Steven Russo has said officers are not the primary driver of whether force gets used. “Use of force is based on the resistance applied by a suspect, who is actually the one in the end that is in control of the amount of force that must be used to overcome their resistance,” he said in an email last month.
Maxfield’s report breaks down the statistics in various ways.
In 2019, 123 of the 206 uses of force were “hand techniques” like arm bars, wrist locks, tackling, pushing or pulling, or using force to put someone in handcuffs. Another 79 uses involved displaying a firearm or launcher that fires “less lethal” rounds (none were fired). Pepper spray was used five times.
Maxfield reported that three officers reported being injured — one was bitten, another spit on and one punched in the face.
The last time a Keene police officer fired a weapon, according to the reports, was 2017. The N.H. Attorney General’s Office later ruled the shooting, which was not fatal, justified.
The 2019 report also categorizes the level of resistance that officers said they encountered. Most common was “actively resisting,” defined as “physical resistance” such as holding onto a stationary object, pulling away or fleeing. That accounted for 92 uses of force.
Ten cases involved “passive resistance,” such as not following the officer’s commands. Thirty-two involved “active aggression” — actions that could hurt the officer or someone else but are unlikely to cause serious injury or death.
Seventy-two were classified as “compliant.” An earlier report covering 2017 says such cases involved officers aiming weapons at people “involved in felony-level incidents” but who were “otherwise cooperative.” The act of drawing a gun required a use-of-force report.
While a little more than half of the encounters were associated with criminal charges, 24 involved mental health-related involuntary emergency admissions and 15 were for protective custody due to intoxication. Overall, 37 incidents involved intoxicated people.
Nine people were injured, generally “minor scrapes or bruises which were the result of their resisting efforts to be arrested or detained,” Maxfield wrote.
A large majority of people against whom force was used were male. According to the report, 116 were white, five were Black, three were classified as “other,” and none were Hispanic.
The use of force by police has been under scrutiny since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Local and state law enforcement officials in New Hampshire have universally condemned the actions of the four Minneapolis police officers who held Floyd down or failed to intervene.
Some local activists have called for a broader rethinking of public safety, arguing for more investments in addiction treatment and mental-health care, as well as alternative first responders who can handle calls related to mental health and intoxication.
In Peterborough, residents have been examining police budgets and reports on the use of force. Through a public-records request, Locally Sourced, a local news and commentary outlet, obtained reports from about two dozen times Peterborough police officers used tasers, batons or pepper spray to subdue uncooperative or violent individuals dating back to 2000.
In many of the reports, the subjects appear to be intoxicated or experiencing a mental-health issue.
Carter Hammond, who runs Locally Sourced, said the goal of publishing the reports was to look at the circumstances in which officers use force and whether the town could handle those problems in other ways. In some cases, he said, the presence of a uniformed officer seemed to escalate a situation.
“We might be able to pinpoint more directly what types of services we should be creating in our towns,” he said, whether mental-health treatment or help for people with substance-use disorders.
“And it might require a completely different type of public official that does absolutely have training in violent situations, but the main focus, and the main understanding that they’re there for, is a more psychological one.”